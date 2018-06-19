× Ashland Police announce downtown pedestrian safety initiative

ASHLAND, Va. –The Ashland Police Department announced that they will conduct ongoing traffic safety enforcement in Ashland with a special emphasis on speeding and crosswalk infractions along England Street and Thompson Street.

Officers will also be on the watch for reckless driving, texting and other traffic safety violations.

“With summer upon us, we anticipate many additional folks taking advantage of our sidewalks and crosswalks, many of them children enjoying summer break,” said Officer Chip Watts, with Ashland Police.

Virginia state code requires motorists to yield for pedestrians that are in crosswalks. In addition, the code requires that pedestrians show due regard for approaching traffic before crossing the road.

Pedestrians can improve their safety by wearing bright colors during the day and reflective material or flashing lights at night, Watts said.