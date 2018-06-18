Woman wakes up to stranger standing in doorway of Northside bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- Richmond Police arrested a woman after she walked into a Northside home waking up a person sleeping inside.

Officers responded to call for a suspicious person entering a home on East Seminary Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

"I was laying in bed about 10:30 a.m. I was sound asleep and then I heard someone yelling for their godmother," said the victim who didn't want to be identified. "I looked up in bed and there was someone standing in my bedroom doorway."

The victim stated she made eye contact with the suspect, who then closed the door and left.

The homeowner's surveillance cameras captured the woman and a man approach the home. The man stayed outside, but the woman entered the unlocked front door.

"She comes out four minutes later, so she was in our house for four minutes," the victim said.

The victim's father caught up with the pair down the street where officers arrested the woman. She was charged with unlawful entry.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

"I had no idea what to say. My first reaction should’ve been like who are you? Why are you in my house? But, I was dumbfounded that someone was in my house," the victim stated.

The suspect did not damage or take anything from the home. The victim stated her father left the door unlocked after leaving for work.

"I hope people learn from this, like, hey take precautions this summer - like close (and lock) your door. Be extra cautious," she warned.