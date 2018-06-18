× Woman ejected from vehicle in fatal crash; child found in car seat: Crime Insider reports

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal accident in the 17000 block of Courthouse Road in Dinwiddie.

Crime Insider sources report that a woman was ejected in the single vehicle crash, and found dead outside of the vehicle. Authorities arriving on scene located a young child safely strapped in the car seat. The relationship is unclear. The next of kin have not been notified yet.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Virginia State Police and Dinwiddie County Police are investigating at the crash scene.

Both lanes are blocked off on Courthouse Road in Dinwiddie.