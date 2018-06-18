× Amelia firefighter dies during training exercise

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — The Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department is remembering firefighter William Moore IV.

Moore, 48, died Thursday after a training exercise.

“He suffered a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Moore had been a member of the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department for more than two years.

“He was hard-working and could be found working on projects around the firehouse several days a week,” Amelia County Company #1 Fire Chief Justin Wargofcak said. “Billy, also, answered a lot of emergency calls and was one of the top responders for our company. When he began volunteering a few years ago, he immediately became part of the team and we will miss him greatly!”

A funeral service for Moore is scheduled for Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at Amelia County High School.