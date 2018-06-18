RICHMOND, Va – Carolyn Comerford from The Senior Center of Greater Richmond stopped by our studio to talk about the 4th annual Senior Safety Day. The event focuses on issues facing seniors who want to continue living independently and have questions about safety issues that range from weather emergencies to online dating to food or cooking safety.

The event takes place Thursday, July 12th from 8:30am – 3pm at the First Baptist Church located at 2709 Monument Ave in Richmond. Admission is free for seniors who pre-register by calling 804-353-3171 or emailing seniorcenterrva@gmail.com or you can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senior-safety-day-2018-rva-tickets-46692336034?aff=eac2