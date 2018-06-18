× Richmond launches Movies in the Park summer series 🎥

The City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities will hold its annual summer series of free movies set to start this Friday.

Movies in the Park will be held every Friday from June 22 through August 16 in a different city park for every showing. The activities are planned to begin at 8 p.m. with the movie start time at 8:30 p.m. or as soon as it is dark.

Families are invited to bring blankets or chairs and refreshments. Vendors will also have refreshments for sale.

This summer’s Movies in the Park schedule is as follows:

June 22

Byrd Park

Despicable Me 3

June 29

Summer Hill Park

The Lego Ninja Movie

July 6

Hotchkiss Field

Wonder Woman

July 13

Jefferson Park

Cars 3

July 20

Southside Community Ctr.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

July 27

Abner Clay Park

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aug. 3

Battery Park

Black Panther

Aug. 10

Humphrey Calder

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Aug. 17

Forest Hill Park

Beauty and the Beast

For more information call (804) 646-5733 or follow the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.