Richmond launches Movies in the Park summer series 🎥
The City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities will hold its annual summer series of free movies set to start this Friday.
Movies in the Park will be held every Friday from June 22 through August 16 in a different city park for every showing. The activities are planned to begin at 8 p.m. with the movie start time at 8:30 p.m. or as soon as it is dark.
Families are invited to bring blankets or chairs and refreshments. Vendors will also have refreshments for sale.
This summer’s Movies in the Park schedule is as follows:
June 22
Byrd Park
Despicable Me 3
June 29
Summer Hill Park
The Lego Ninja Movie
July 6
Hotchkiss Field
Wonder Woman
July 13
Jefferson Park
Cars 3
July 20
Southside Community Ctr.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
July 27
Abner Clay Park
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aug. 3
Battery Park
Black Panther
Aug. 10
Humphrey Calder
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Aug. 17
Forest Hill Park
Beauty and the Beast
For more information call (804) 646-5733 or follow the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.