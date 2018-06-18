Richmond brings the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity will intensify Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s in many places. The heat index will likely surpass 100°.

A very isolated storm is possible, although our rain chances will be below 20 percent.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near or above 105°.

A couple of scattered thunderstorms are possible later in the day, especially to the north of Richmond.

A cold front will slide into the area Wednesday with numerous thunderstorms.

This front will ease the extreme heat for the second half of the week, but highs will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Since the front will hang around, there’s still the threat of at least a few thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will linger into next weekend.