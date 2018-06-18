× Police investigate rash of stolen vehicles in Lakeside area

HENRICO, Va. — Three vehicles were stolen from the Lakeside area over six days.

One vehicle was stolen from the Hermitage Manor Apartments in the 6800 block of Lawrence Avenue, near Hilliard and Hermitage Roads. The vehicle was later recovered.

According to online crime data, the vehicle was stolen on the evening of June 10.

A few days later, about a mile away, two vehicles were stolen near Staples Mill.

Both appear to be stolen overnight and reported on June 16.

The silver Pontiac Vibe stolen from the 2600 block of Dellrose Avenue was recovered in a median in front of a Henrico apartment complex, but it was completely wrecked, according to the owner’s post online.

Timothy Singleton’s Mazda SUV was also stolen overnight and has not been recovered.

Singleton said he had just moved and the thieves dumped a lot of his possessions out onto the ground, in front of the Hamlet Apartment complex.

He said his car was locked when it was stolen from in front of his house. Lakeside citizens are no strangers to cars being broken into, but Singleton was surprised to hear about the number of recent car thefts.

CBS 6 reached out to Henrico Police to see if officers plan to increase patrols in the neighborhood, but haven’t heard back at time of publishing.