Police identify victim and suspect in East End double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department arrested a 26-year-old male in connection to a double shooting in the East End that killed one person.

The homicide and aggravated assault occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of Spotsylvania Street.

Tevon Cook, 26, of the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury later that same day.

Another adult male was found at the location suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers detained Vashawn C. Hill, who was in the proximity of the crime scene. Hill, of Warfield, was later arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Additional charges relating to the homicide are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide and aggravated assault is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.