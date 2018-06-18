Woman hid in store before holding up Dollar Tree workers, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officers are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree in Chesterfield County Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Dollar Tree at 1305 Carmia Way around 9:40 p.m. after police said a woman hid in the store until closing and then walked up to two employees in the manager’s office.

“The suspect then displayed a firearm and demanded money,” Lt. G. McGregor with Chesterfield Police said. “The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area.”

The suspect is described as a black female with a slender build about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, dark-colored pants and a white bandanna covering her face.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app