Man pulled from Petersburg pool after going under in deep end

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg police were called to the swimming pool at Crater Square apartments, around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

A 33-year-old adult male was in the deep end when he went underwater, according to witnesses. Witnesses said it appeared he tried to get to the edge of the pool and then went under again, but they thought he was just playing around.

That’s when a family friend jumped in and managed to pull him out.

A uniform Petersburg police officer Larry Anthony was first on the scene

He and the apartment maintenance man worked on the victim with CPR trying to revive him.

Southside Virginia emergency crew and Petersburg fire arrived on scene and helped. When they got vital signs they loaded him in the ambulance and took him to Southside Regional Medical Center.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

Like many apartment complexes there are multiple signs warning there is no lifeguard on duty.