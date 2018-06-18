Local National Guardsman charged for embezzlement scam; others named

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Staff Sergeant Christopher Miller faces two felonies; the National Guardsman is charged with embezzling scrap metal and unauthorized use of a vehicle belonging to his employer J.B. Hunt.

Miller allegedly took scrap metal parts from Whirlpool appliances and recycled them for personal financial gain, according to court documents.

He was not on military assignment when the alleged crimes were committed.

"If he's a staff sergeant in the Army then I would imagine the Army could prosecute him even though he wasn't engaged in his duty as military personnel,” said legal expert Ed Riley.

Others were named in the court documents. Herbert Davis III and Sandro Padilla Arevalo were also charged.

Davis is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of various appliances over the course of a year and sometimes giving the items to Padilla-Arevalo to sell.

Padilla-Arevalo was charged with possession with the intent to sell stolen property.