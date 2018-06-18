Where children can get free meals in Richmond this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities kicked off its city summer meals program for children.

The program provides children and teens, through age 18, with nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners from June 18 through August 24. Healthy meals are provided based on USDA nutrition guidelines.

No registration is required. Meals will be distributed to all children without charge and are the same for all children. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are given on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times listed as follows:

For more information on the summer meals program, please call (804) 646-5733. For information on PRCF programming and events click here.