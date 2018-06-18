Child claims man inappropriately touched her, then apologized at Henrico pool

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A child told Henrico Police that 22-year-old Emerildo Velasquez Zacarias squeezed her backside while she played in the pool at the Townhomes of Oakleys, on Needham Court, on Saturday.

During Zacarias’ court appearance Monday, prosecutors told the judge that the girl told police Zacarias apologized before she ran off screaming to her mom. They said several people witnessed the incident.

However several people who came to court Monday to support Zacarias, said they were at the pool that day and insisted Zacarias did not touch the girl inappropriately. They said the girl was about 12 years old.

Zacarias was not released on bond. His trial was set for August 13.