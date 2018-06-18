× Driver seriously injured after Caroline deputy rear-ended moped

CAROLINE, Va. — A Caroline Deputy rear-ended a moped early Monday morning, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

At approximately 6:16 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Route 30, half a mile west of Route 301.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a Caroline Deputy driving a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Route 30 when he rear ended a 2016 Yiben Moped that was also traveling eastbound in the travel lane.

The deputy did not sustain injuries. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Charges are pending at this time. The crash remains under investigation.