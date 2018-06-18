Police arrest chase suspect in 7-Eleven parking lot: ‘No, don’t pull in here!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Video captured officers apprehending a suspect following a police pursuit that ended in a convenience store parking lot in Chesterfield County on Father's Day.

Chesterfield Police said the incident began around 10:35 p.m. when an officer pulled over a man for driving erratically on Jeff Davis Highway.

Police said the suspect was "non-compliant" and took off headed toward Richmond.

However, officials said that the driver then came back into Chesterfield on Jeff Davis, which is when Virginia State Police and Richmond joined in the pursuit.

Police said that as officers were following the suspect, he turned onto Walmsley Boulevard as bystanders captured what happened next on video.

"Here they come," a man can be heard saying as the minivan and numerous police cruisers pass in front of the 7-Eleven.

"Uh oh. No, don't pull in here!" a woman says as the suspect pulls into the lot.

That video then shows a Chesterfield officer cut in front of the suspect to block him in.

That is when additional officers swarm the scene and pull the suspect from the vehicle.

"They got the dogs, too," a woman in the video says. "Oh, I got it all. I got it. I don't know who that is."

At one point in the video, it appears officers deploy a taser.

"No! Please don't hurt me," the suspect can be heard screaming. "I'm so sorry."

Officials said officers apprehended the suspect and took him into custody.

There has been no word yet on the specific charges the suspect is facing.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

