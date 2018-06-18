× Barry Trotz resigns as head coach of the Washington Capitals

Washington, D.C. – After guiding the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history, head coach Barry Trotz informed the team he is resigning effective immediately.

The team released a statement from Trotz:



“After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans. I would like to thank Mr. Leonsis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. I would also like to thank our players and staff who worked tirelessly every day to achieve our success.”

The Capitals also released their own statement shortly after:

“Barry Trotz informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals. We are obviously disappointed by Barry’s decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise.”

In his 4 years with the Capitals, Trotz led them to a record of 205-89-34, two President’s Trophies and three Metropolitan Division titles. His contract was set to expire at the end of the month.