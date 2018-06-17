Teen pulled from water at Virginia Beach Oceanfront is in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A teen is in critical condition after lifeguards, along with other first responders, had to save a group of swimmers in need of assistance around 2 p.m. on Saturday near 26th Street of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

According to officials, lifeguards and local fire and EMS personnel helped the several people stuck in the water, WTKR reported.

They say the teen who was transported to a local hospital went underwater at some point during the incident, before he was pulled from the ocean.

Virginia Beach officials confirmed the person was a teen, but no exact age of the individual was given. They also did not say why exactly the several people needed to be saved.