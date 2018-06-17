Search called off for 12-year-old missing off Ocean View Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- Officials have suspended the search for 12-year-old boy who was last spotted in the water in 50 yards off the beach in Ocean View Saturday evening.

The child's family reported that three children were in distress in the water near the Ocean View Pier Saturday around 7 p.m.

Norfolk officials said that a family member was able to get two of the children back to shore, but that they were not able to reach the 12-year-old, WTKR reported.

The Coast Guard said a boy was sighted 50 yards off the beach before he was seen going under the water.

Dive teams were deployed and grid searches were conducted since the Saturday incident in hopes of recovering the victim's body.

The Coast Guard called off their search Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Norfolk Police Department suspended their search around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday

