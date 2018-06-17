Man found shot in the knee on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — State police are investigating after a man was found shot in the knee on Interstate 64 early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the westbound lanes of I-64 at Dickens Road at 2:40 a.m. for a report of a man in a maroon Hyundai sedan that had sustained a gunshot wound to the knee. He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Richmond field office. At present, it is believed that the man was shot in the area of I-64 and Staples Mill Road.

State Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact them at 804-533-3445.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.