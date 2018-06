Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some families chose to celebrate Father's Day outside at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery despite the heat.

Check how some dads celebrated

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Dwight Nixon spoke to some dads about what fatherhood means to them and how they celebrated their special day in RVA.

