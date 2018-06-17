Driver crashes into power pole, flees scene in Lakeside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a driver crashed into a power pole and then fled the scene in Henrico’s Lakeside neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Lakeside Avenue and Park Street at some point overnight.

Police said the driver hit the pole and then moved the car to the side of the road.

By the time officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

At last check there was no word if police were still looking for the driver.

Video from the scene showed a portion of the curb on Lakeside was damaged in the crash.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.