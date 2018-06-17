Dangerous heat peaks Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat and humidity levels will continue to increase through Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) will be near or above 100°.

The hottest part of this week will be on Tuesday. Morning lows will only be in the low to mid 70s, and afternoon highs will be near 100° in some areas. Keep in mind that temperatures are taken in the shade, so if you are in the direct sun, it will be much hotter.

The highest heat index on Tuesday afternoon will reach or exceed 105°. Heat advisories will likely be issued for much of the area.

A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday with a good chance of storms. This front will help ease the heat for the second half of the week, but highs will still be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

