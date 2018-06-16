Thomas Jefferson seniors graduate after scare: ‘Today made it all better’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rescheduled graduation for Thomas Jefferson High School seniors took place Saturday at the Altria Theater.

The event came after Richmond school leaders shutdown the Wednesday night ceremony after police said they were notified someone in the audience might be armed.

"It was a good choice for them to call it off, but I feel like they should've let people know little bit more information,” valedictorian Kasey Chapman said.

Senior Muhummad Abdus-Salam and his mother, Nurah, were devastated after being evacuated from the ceremony earlier in the week. But on Saturday they were all smiles on Saturday.

“I'm just happy and I'm just grateful," an overjoyed Muhummad Abdus-Salam said. "I just can't express my feelings right now.”

Nurah Abdus-Salam said Saturday made up for the disappointment they felt on Wednesday.

“He was so disappointed the other day and today made it all better,” she said. “The whole thing was beautiful. He is actually the last of my four children to graduate high school, so it ended up being very special for us.”

Now that the students have been awarded their diplomas, they are ready to begin their next chapter.

"I’m going to do two years at Reynolds and then I'm going to transfer to university where I can finish my computer engineering degree,” Muhummad Abdus-Salam said.

Students said they were happy Saturday’s graduation went smoothly.