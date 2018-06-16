Sporting clays shoot takes aim at breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. -- The third annual charity Sporting Clays Event was held Saturday morning in Fluvanna County.

More than 100 shotgunners participated, including a team from CBS 6, at Central Virginia Sporting Clays.

Senior reporter Wayne Covil and Director of Traffic Lei Eikel were part of the five-person team.

While the men and women shooting would fire 100 shells at moving clay targets, the real aim was to help raise money.

The event benefited the Reach Out For Life program, which provides access to free mammograms for women in need in Central Virginia.