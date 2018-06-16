Men wounded in Mosby Court double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said two men were wounded in a shooting in Richmond's Mosby Court public housing neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Richmond Police officials said officers found the two male victims at 1600 Spotsylvania Street around 2:30 a.m.

Both were transported to an area hospital.

Police said one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other suffered injuries that were not life- threatening, officials said.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

