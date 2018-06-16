☀️Heat and humidity increase for Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The big jump in heat and humidity begins on Sunday.

High temperatures away from the coast will be near or above 90°. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter.

A disturbance may cause a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Not all areas will see storms.

It turns hotter and more humid on Monday. Highs will get into the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index will be near or above 100°.

The hottest day looks to be Tuesday with highs 95°-100° in most areas, and a heat index near or above 105°.



A cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday with some thunderstorms. This front will ease the heat and humidity slightly for the second half of the week, but highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

