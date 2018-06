Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The inaugural East End Storytelling Festival hosted by the Richmond Public Library took place Saturday.

The morning of workshops on storytelling was followed by an afternoon of open mic sharing by a variety of tellers.

The finale was a showcase by professional storytellers and included CBS 6 anchor Angie Miles reading from her children's book “Short Pump Bump.”

Miles said that it is a good bet there will be an even bigger audience at next year’s event.