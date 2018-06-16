Free Ashland Strawberry Faire celebrates harvest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- Folks gathered for an annual tradition to celebrate the strawberry harvest in historic Ashland on Saturday.

The Ashland Strawberry Faire took place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the campus of Randolph-Macon College.

The free community event featured more than 300 vendors selling arts, crafts, antiques, plants, food and of course, fresh strawberries.

And a new feature this year was a dunk tank where public officials got wet for the charity of their choice.

There was also live music as well as the popular strawberry and pet pageants.

Click here for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video