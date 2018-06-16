Antoinette Essa Live at Ashland Strawberry Faire!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

Ashland Strawberry Faire! Saturday, June 16, 10 am to 5 pm held on the streets of Randolph-Macon College in historic Ashland, Virginia, 500 Henry St, Ashland. The Faire is a traditional celebration to promote the community and feature the strawberry harvest and is a free, community and family-oriented event during which non-profit groups and churches raise funds and offer something for everyone.

Over 300 vendors will be selling arts, crafts, plants, and antiques, pet pageant, food and strawberries and new this year a Dunk Tank - public officials dunked for a charity of their choice. Live Music and Performances, Strawberry Pageant, and dogs are welcome, Free Trolleys also available. For more information visit http://ashlandstrawberryfaire.com/