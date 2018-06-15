2 arrested after woman fatally shot on Richmond sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people have been arrested nearly a month after a woman was fatally shot while walking along a sidewalk in Richmond.

Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said 19-year-old Zaquarie D. Hightower, of the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive, and 20-year-old Ayah A. Alshaer, of the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive, were arrested Friday on a capias in connection with the murder of Elizabeth M. Ziegler.

Rarrick said additional charges are pending against the suspects.

Zeigler, who was known as “Strawberry” and lived along the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, was shot less than a mile away, along the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard, on Thursday, May 17, around 1:23 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

“Officers responded and found Zeigler on a sidewalk [along the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard] suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries later that same day,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The location of the homicide is on a well-traveled stretch of Walmsley Boulevard and detectives hope anyone in the area at the time, after viewing the photo [of Zeigler], might have information to share. Detectives also hope those who knew Zeigler as ‘Strawberry’ will now contact detectives with information.”

"I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ hear one, a consecutive three, then another consecutive three,” said one witness, who asked not to be identified.

A neighbor — who also witnessed the shooting — said he saw the shooter lower the gun and simply walk away after firing shots.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.