RICHMOND, Va. -- Wine & Whiskers at Willow Lawn

It's the return of Wine & Whiskers, sponsored by Federal Realty Investment Trust, a family-friendly event at Willow Lawn. This heavily attended animal-friendly event features 10-12 regional wineries, food sampling, a doggie bikini contest, a kid’s zone, and live entertainment from local 80’s band, Party McFly. Proceeds will benefit local animal non-profit FETCH a Cure. FETCH a Cure is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization focused on improving the quality of life for pets. FETCH is furthering pet cancer awareness, education, and treatment.

Festivities for both two and four-legged friends. Wine & Whiskers starts at 6 PM Friday, June 15, to 9 PM. Tickets $15 online, $20 day of the event. Enjoy unlimited sampling with ticket. Full glasses of wine will be available for $5, bottles will be available for $20. Visit willowlawn.com to learn more about Wine & Whiskers.