Weather inspired jazz brightens our studio

RICHMOND, Va – Talented Inspirational Saxophonist Tony Craddock, Jr. and “Cold Front” warmed up the studio this morning with two jazz numbers. Tony along with Sein Oh, Steve Zerlin, Corey Wilson and Eric Perez played their original song “Snow Day” then covered the classic “Can You Stand in the Rain.”

Tony’s passion for music and weather started at a young age! You can see Tony Craddock, Jr and Cold Front live at the Tin Pan Friday, June 15th at 8pm.

For More Information visit Tony’s website at www.tonycraddockjr.com