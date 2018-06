Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Video shows a vehicle engulfed in flames on I-95 north in Colonial Heights that shut down traffic during rush hour.

The vehicle caught of fire after overheating, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

No one was injured.

The fire closed the right and center lanes near mile marker 56 (two miles north of Temple Ave.).

The lanes have since reopened and a 3.5 mile backup is clear, according to VDOT.