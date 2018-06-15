Semi hauling cleaning supplies runs off I-295 into Short Pump woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer overturned just before 5 a.m. Friday where I-295 meets I-64 in Short Pump.

Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer overturned 30 to 50 yards down an embankment.

The truck driver, who was trapped inside the truck, made it out safely.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver said he headed to Dublin, Virginia, hauling a load of non-hazardous cleaning supplies.

He also said skid mark trails tested by state police indicated he was traveling 63 mph when he ran off the road.

Officials were on the scene for more then six hours working to clean up the wreck.

Crews anchored the tractor-trailer to a wrecker and slowly started pulling it up the embankment.

To free the big rig, they had to chop down several trees to clear a path for the truck.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

