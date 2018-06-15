Neighbor: Tall grass in county-owned lot is ‘mosquito smorgasbord’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors who live near a vacant and overgrown lot owned by Henrico County contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

Benita Chalmers and her grandchildren live in the home on Eanes Lane that is next door to county-owned lot with tall grass.

"It doesn't look good," Chalmers said. "Our concern is they may get bitten by a snake or some rodent or something."

Neighbor James Warday agrees with Chalmers.

"Kids got to watch out for snakes, a lot of snakes around here, a lot of rodents," Warday warned.

Bob Wood, who lives across the street, called the situation "ridiculous" because of recent rains causing problems.

"I mean the water just building up there," Wood explained. "[It] can't really flow because of all the high grass, so it's a mosquito smorgasbord."

Decades ago the lot was slated to be part of a street, but since that project never came to fruition the county has maintained it.

"I can understand that they cannot come out and cut it the way we cut our yards," Chalmers contended.

Warday said he believes the county "could do a lot better" because the lot is "a nuisance to the whole area."

Henrico County officials said Friday afternoon that if a crew was in the area, they would cut the grass. If they could not do it Friday, they would cut the lot next week. The county said that with all the recent rains it has been a challenge to keep up with cutting right of ways and other county-owned property.

County officials said folks that have a concern about grass on any county-owned property, contact Public Works at 804-501-4393.

