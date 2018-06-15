Suspect in rash of car break-ins in Sandston may have been caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An early morning trespass through a deputy's Sandston yard was caught on home surveillance video.

You can watch as the young man wearing a back pack does a double take when he sees the camera and comes in closer to inspect it with his flashlight.

"There’s reason for concern," said Grace Brown, the neighborhood watch coordinator on Fortingale Circle in Sandston.

She says with all of the suspicious activity in the area recently, she's going to call a meeting.

"We need to be vigilant, you need to keep your porch lights on," Brown said.

About two and a half miles away from that neighborhood are the Sandston Woods Apartments.

Crime Insider sources say several cars were broken into there. One car had paint splashed on the inside. Cleats were stolen out of another and then thrown into a parking lot along with a purse.

In all, about half a dozen cars were hit.

Crime Insider sources say all but one of the cars was left unlocked.

“Back in the day we left it unlocked but now you don’t leave it unlocked at all," said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

And in Wellington Place, cars were broken into, as well.

Police are now leaving friendly reminders to people living there about locking up valuables.

"They left us a note hanging on our doors to be on the lookout and to lock our stuff up," that same woman added.

Crime Insider sources say the suspicious activity caught on camera could very well be someone casing the area for a crime of opportunity.

"Come to my house and you’re going to have a problem,” said Brown. “You won't leave the same way you stepped on my property."

If you know the young man in the video, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.