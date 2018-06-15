× Second Scott’s Addition bar-arcade aims for fall opening

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a year after a lease was signed for an old Scott’s Addition bingo hall, construction fences are up and workers are on the move at the latest addition to the neighborhood’s entertainment scene.

Crews are ramping up work on Bingo, which will combine a bar, arcade, restaurant and brewery under one roof at 2900 W. Broad St. on the southern border of Scott’s Addition.

Bingo is a joint venture between Comfort and Pasture co-owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones, Saison owner Jay Bayer and local businessman Ted Ukrop.

Bayer said this week they’re anticipating opening by September.

The group had hoped to open the space by the first quarter this year, but the project slowed after city planners began targeting the area for denser development in anticipation of the bus rapid transit’s debut along the corridor.

“When we first announced Bingo, the city was in the process of rezoning that section of Broad Street,” Bayer said. “That slowed us down because the new zoning eases some the parking requirements.”

Last fall, the city rezoned much of the West Broad Street corridor through Scott’s Addition from light industrial use to B-7 mixed-use business, which allows for more density and laxer parking restrictions.

Bayer said the group also was trying to configure the interior of the 11,900-square-foot venue, which will include 2,500 square feet of outdoor patio space.

“The space is roughly being divided into thirds, with a little more space being dedicated to the brewery,” Bayer said.

