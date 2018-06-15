Why Richmond deputies passed out Slurpee coupons for the last day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students at Richmond Public Schools got a nice surprise on the last day of school.

The Richmond Sheriff's Office partnered up with 7-Eleven to help elementary students celebrate by handing out coupons for free Slurpees.

The department went to each school to hand out the coupons.

Sheriff Antoinette Irving said it was a reminder to students about staying safe while they're on summer break.

While visiting students, officers passed on safety tips, such as appropriate internet and social media usage, while they enjoy their time away from school.

Sheriff Irving said students need to stay aware of their surroundings during summer break, and make sure to not let strangers into their homes or do anything else they shouldn't do while their parents are at work during the day.