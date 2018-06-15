Heroin pulled from shoe of man who passed out inside Walmart

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Stafford man was arrested on drug charges after he passed out inside a Walmart bathroom.

When deputies arrived to the Village Parkway Walmart in Stafford, the afternoon of June 9, rescue crews were already helping 29-year-old Richard Carlton Garner, of Stafford.

“[The deputy] saw in plain view several drug-related items,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “[Garner] was taken into custody and subsequently admitted to using heroin. He was taken to the Magistrate’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance.”

When deputies took Garner to Rappahannock Regional Jail, “a substance consistent with heroin” was found hidden in his shoe, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

“The deputy obtained an additional warrant of possession of a controlled substance in a jail,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The suspect was subsequently incarcerated without bond.”

Click here to find a list of drug and alcohol treatment centers in Virginia.