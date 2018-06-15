One injured when Greyhound bus headed to Richmond catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was injured Friday morning when a Greyhound bus traveling from New Jersey to Richmond caught on fire.

There were about 50 people on board the bus when it caught fire sometime after 4:30 a.m. on the New Jersey turnpike, according to officials.

The bus is a charred shell after a fire broke out in the back and spread quickly.

"I just heard somebody scream, 'Flames!' And everybody started screaming," said passenger Karlissa Jackson from Boston, in an interview with ABC6.

Jackson said that people were trampling over each other and climbing over the seats to escape.

According to officials, only one person was injured. Many of the items carried by passengers were burned.

A replacement bus was sent from Maryland, and arrived about four hours after the fire, according to Greyhound officials.