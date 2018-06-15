Judge sends Paul Manafort to jail

Now THAT’S a steak!

Posted 12:41 pm, June 15, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tim Parker from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar grilled up a tomahawk-style steak just in time for Father’s Day. Flemings is offering the 35-oz Prime Tomahawk with three signature butters: Bearnaise, Smoked Chile and Horseradish Herb as a Father’s Day special!

https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/

Bone-In Ribeye

Ingredients:

  • Bone-in ribeye
  • Salt and pepper
  • Steak butter
  • Parsley

Instructions:

·         Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper

  • Cook in broiler to the desired temperature, let steak rest 4-5 minutes
  • Insert thermometer vertically into center of the steak to confirm proper holding temperature
  • Re-heat steak in the broiler for 45 seconds
  • Top with Steak Butter
  • Garnish plate with chopped Parsley