Now THAT’S a steak!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tim Parker from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar grilled up a tomahawk-style steak just in time for Father’s Day. Flemings is offering the 35-oz Prime Tomahawk with three signature butters: Bearnaise, Smoked Chile and Horseradish Herb as a Father’s Day special!
https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/
Bone-In Ribeye
Ingredients:
- Bone-in ribeye
- Salt and pepper
- Steak butter
- Parsley
Instructions:
· Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
- Cook in broiler to the desired temperature, let steak rest 4-5 minutes
- Insert thermometer vertically into center of the steak to confirm proper holding temperature
- Re-heat steak in the broiler for 45 seconds
- Top with Steak Butter
- Garnish plate with chopped Parsley