PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after an elderly man was found dead inside a Petersburg home.

Police and forensics crews responded to a home near Grove Avenue and Johnson Alley Friday evening.

Upon arrival, an 80-year-old male was found dead inside the home. That man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Foul play is not suspected, according to investigators.

