Juneteenth Celebration & Ashland Strawberry Faire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth 2018, A Freedom Celebration in Richmond, Virginia, June 15 - 17. The theme, 399… On the Eve of Great Substance. This three-day event features The Symposium on Friday, June 15 at Pine Camp Arts Center, 4901 Old Brook Road, Richmond. this is a ticketed event, doors open at 6:30pm. The festival continues Saturday, June 16, with "Independence Day Our Way" at 3:00pm at the Manchester Dock and ends with the annual Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans. Admission is free. On Sunday Homage to the Ancestors will close out the Juneteenth observance, at the African Burial Ground at 3:00pm (Ancarrow’s Boat Landing) 1308 Brander Street. Admission to both events is free. For more information visit http://efsinc.org/.

Ashland Strawberry Faire! Saturday, June 16, 10 am to 5 pm held on the streets of Randolph-Macon College in historic Ashland, Virginia, 500 Henry St, Ashland. The Faire is a traditional celebration to promote the community and feature the strawberry harvest and is a free, community and family-oriented event during which non-profit groups and churches raise funds and offer something for everyone. There are vendors selling arts, crafts, plants, and antiques, pet pageant, food and strawberries and new this year a Dunk Tank - public officials dunked for a charity of their choice. Live Music and Performances, Strawberry Pageant, and dogs are welcome, Free Trolleys also available. For more information visit http://ashlandstrawberryfaire.com/

Ms. Women Veterans in Action Competition, Saturday, June 16th, 1pm-5pm

H.H. McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Multi-Purpose Room). To raise awareness of and end homelessness for women veterans