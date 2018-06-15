× Hanover releases Cooling Assistance program applications

HANOVER, Va. — Hanover is helping eligible households stay cool this summer.

Applications for the Cooling Assistance program launch on June 15. The Hanover County Department of Social Services will start processing those applications immediately.

Cooling Assistance helps households afford cooling their home. This can include:

• Payment of electric bills (up to a determined maximum) to operate cooling equipment

• Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

• Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

• Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

• Purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

Those eligible must have at least one vulnerable person at least 60-years-old older, disabled or a child under 6-years-old. Renters must have written permission from their landlord to make alterations.

“It’s probably going to be hot and humid this summer and this weather can be very dangerous to elderly and disabled people as well as children,” said Sheila Crossen, Director of Hanover County Social Services.

An eligible household can receive more than one type of assistance per application and may apply more than once during the cooling season. However, only one member of a household may apply.

“Financial eligibility is based on income only. Income levels cannot exceed federal poverty guidelines by more than 30 percent,” said a spokesperson for Hanover DSS. “Applicants must provide proof of income for all household members. Electric utility bills must be in the name of a household member or the service address must be the same as the applicant’s address.”

Assistance is based on available funds and is first-come, first-serve. The program runs through August 15 or until the money is gone.

The application can be returned in person, mailed or faxed to 365-4110. You can also apply online . All applications must be signed by the applicant.