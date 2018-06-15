Get the 411 on RVA311, the city’s new non-emergency reporting service

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents who need to report potholes and make non-emergency requests will turn to RVA311 instead of See-Click-Fix, starting late Friday, June 15.

Once See-Click-Fix goes offline, RVA 311 is the only way to submit service requests.

So, what is it?

RVA311 is an online, cloud-based interface for managing citizen, business and visitor requests, powered by AvePoint Citizen Services. Find the application at its own URL — rva311.com – which will be available as a mobile application in early July.

The launch is intended to improve service delivery and enhance citizen engagement for non-emergency requests.

The self-service portal will enable citizens, businesspersons and visitors to submit service requests by category, and then by specific service need, and provide for images and files to be uploaded as well.

AvePoint, a four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner, gifted the technology to the city, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. The software vendor has operated in Richmond since 2016.

Mayor Levar M. Stoney said he believes the tool will help the city serve citizens in a “far more transparent way that will be both better and faster.”

Several core city agencies will utilize RVA311 at launch, including the Richmond Police Department, the Departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, Social Services, Finance and the Department of Planning and Development Review.

Additional agencies will come on board at a later date.

RVA311 will also serve as the operating system for requests submitted by citizens calling 311 or (804) 646-7000.

Upon submission of any request, the system will automatically route it to the appropriate department for review and remedy.

Users who provide an email address will receive updates and be notified when the work is completed.

There will also be an option for users to create an on-line account, although it is not required for access.

In the portal, users can find 150 frequently asked questions (FAQs) to further assist users.

RVA311 will be managed by the new Department of Citizen Service and Response, which begins operations in July. The new department will be centered on ensuring the city remains “citizen-centric” in its service delivery efforts. The city is still hiring for a director to run the department.

After June 15, the only way service requests can be submitted to the city will be through the RVA311 portal online, by phone or via the mobile application when it becomes available early next month.

Residents, businesses and visitors are reminded RVA311 is for non-emergency requests only. 911 should still be called in any emergency.