Former Chesterfield teacher Bettie Weaver dies at 98

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Bettie Woodson Weaver, the namesake of Bettie Weaver Elementary School in Chesterfield County, has died.

Weaver, who had an “immeasurable” impact on students in Chesterfield County, was not just an educator, but a local historian and author as well. A local history textbook she wrote is used in fourth grade classrooms in Chesterfield County.

Her love of songbirds inspired the Bettie Weaver Elementary School mascot, the Bluebird.

Weaver was born January 5, 1920 and passed away at the age of 98 on Thursday.