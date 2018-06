RICHMOND, Va – The Richmond Vegetarian Festival is coming up. Brenda Moore sat down to talk about this years event. And one of the featured chefs, Pauline Stephens showed off one of the dishes she’ll be demonstrating at the event – her Caribbean Style Raw Vegan Lasagna. CBS 6’s Meteorologist Mike Goldberg will serve as emcee!

The 2018 Richmond Vegetarian Festival will be on Saturday, June 23rd from noon – 6pm at Bryan Park. You can see Pauline cooking at 12:30pm.

http://www.veggiefest.org/