Deputies: Man found passed out in Walmart bathroom admitted to using heroin

STAFFORD, Va. – A man found passed out in a Walmart bathroom admitted that he was high on heroin, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Richard Carlton Garner, 29, on drug charges after he used heroin and passed out in a Walmart bathroom.

The incident happened at the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway on June 9, 2018, at approximately 2:26 p.m.

A deputy responded to the store for a reported medical emergency after a man was found passed out in a bathroom. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene they treated Garner, who appeared lethargic. He denied medical transport to the hospital.

When the deputy arrived, he saw several drug-related items in plain view, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garner, of Stafford County, was taken arrested and subsequently admitted to using heroin, according to officials. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies say Garner attempted to smuggle “a substance consistent with heroin” concealed in his shoe during the intake process at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The deputy obtained an additional warrant of possession of a controlled substance in a jail.

Garner is being held without bond.