× Man hides behind blanket, steals Newport cigarettes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police released video of a man stealing cigarettes from a store attached to a Chesterfield gas station.

Police had some fun with the fact the man used a blanket to disguise his identity.

“Somewhere in Chesterfield, a grandma is chilly,” the police department’s Facebook post began. “At about 1:20 a.m. on Monday, June 11, a white male suspect, wrapped in what appears to be some unsuspecting nana’s sofa blanket, forced entry to the Spencer’s gas station at 11200 Bundle Road. He used a carpenter’s hammer, which you can see in the video, to pry open the front door of the business. Once inside, he took packs of Newport cigarettes.”

The man in the video wore a green-and-white striped shirt, black shorts, Vans shoes, and a striped blanket, police said.

“Someone’s grammy is no doubt looking for [the blanket],” the Facebook post continued. “Meemaw needs her blanket back.”

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.